Trump on George Floyd’s death: ‘I feel very, very badly’

When asked if the officers involved should be prosecuted, the president said, 'I'm not going to make any comment right now'

President Donald Trump may be trying to appease the Black electorate or maybe he, too, was just shocked by the graphic video in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The 46-year-old was detained by police for a forgery allegation when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who already had Floyd on the ground, placed his knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

While bystanders implored Chauvin to allow Floyd, who was moaning and saying he couldn’t breathe, to get off him, Floyd lost consciousness and died later at a Minneapolis hospital.

Chauvin and the three other officers on the scene were fired, but none have been charged or arrested. Civil unrest has exploded in Minneapolis with protests turning violent in the last few days.

Trump was asked about Floyd’s death during a press conference on Thursday. Congressional reporter Chris Cioffi of Roll Call asked Trump if he’d spoken to Floyd’s family.

Trump asked if he spoke with George Floyd’s family: “No I haven’t but I feel very, very badly that’s a very shocking sight” Trump said he asked AG Barr to take a “very strong look.” Should officers be prosecuted?: “I’m not going to make any comment right now” pic.twitter.com/tDdokc4vX1 — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) May 28, 2020

Trump said that he hadn’t spoken to the family but said “I feel very, very badly. It’s a very shocking sight. Bill (Attorney General William Barr) and I were talking and that’s one of the reasons Bill’s here right now, because as you know we’re very much involved. I’m asking the Attorney General and the FBI to take a very strong look and to see what went on because that was a very bad thing that I saw. I saw it last night and I didn’t like it.”

But when asked if he thought the officers should be prosecuted, Trump said, “I’m not going to make any comment right now.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey continues to call for the arrest of the officers involved.

