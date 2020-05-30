Kellie Chauvin says she is devastated by George Floyd's death

The fallout from Derek Chauvin’s alleged murder of George Floyd continues.

After finally being arrested and charged, his wife has now filed for divorce from the former Minneapolis police officer, according to her lawyer.

As reported by CBS Minnesota, Kellie Chauvin, is seeking divorce from her husband in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, which took place on Memorial Day when Derek Chauvin drove his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes.

A statement about Kellie Chauvin’s decision was offered by Sekula Law Offices.

“She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” the statement said. “She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

Derek Chauvin's wife, Kellie Chauvin, announced she has filed for divorce. Says she is "devastated" at the death of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/RXNsE80Qnh — Unheard Voices Magazine (@unheardvoices) May 30, 2020

Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday, four days after the incident took place. Floyd’s death was caught on camera and has incited multiple days of protests and civil unrest across the country.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said it took time to gather enough evidence to make an arrest.

“We have now been able to put together the evidence that we need. Even as late as yesterday afternoon, we did not have all that we needed,” he explained. “This is by far the fastest that we’ve ever charged a police officer.”

