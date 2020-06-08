While tons of celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Jennifer Lopez hit the streets to protest police brutality and demand racial equality over the weekend, YG decided it was the perfect setting to shoot a music video.

The rapper stopped by a protest in Los Angeles to film a music video for his latest single, “F*ck The Police,” and some folks didn’t take too kindly to the idea. YG wasted no time biting back at critics who chastised him for the move.

“For anyone out there talking I don’t question your advocacy and don’t think you should question mine,” he said in a video posted to Instagram on Monday morning.

“See you gotta understand that a lot of people out there they see me as a N***a. They don’t see the black proud man. They see a kid from Compton and they expect violence,” he continued. “They hear FTP and they think I’m gonna come and burn my city. So we showed up and did it right. We proved them wrong.”

He didn’t stop there.

“The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought out 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so when they hear this song, and think we are reckless and violent, they see a peaceful protest of all different people coming together for a common cause,” he said. “That is history. That is breaking down these stereotypes on our people and our neighborhoods.”

He concluded, “All of us protesting are on the same side here..instead of questioning each other’s activism we should be directing that energy at the cops and the government and helping to create the change we want to see. Stay focused and stop that social media judgement without knowing facts and hurting a cause we all a part of. We got a real enemy and it ain’t each other. On my momma!”