Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says protests are ‘definitely not about Black Lives’

The popular Right-winger believes that the current social unrest is connected to a ‘mob‘ mentality

The hashtag, #TuckerCarlsonIsARacist is trending.

Last night, the Fox News host went on a rambling 25-minute rant stating that the nationwide protests against police brutality are “definitely not about Black lives.”

“This may be a lot of things, this moment we’re living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives,” Tucker Carlson said. “Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will.”

"This may be a lot of things, this moment we're living through, but it is definitely not about Black lives," Tucker Carlson said. "Remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will."

The host didn’t make it clear who he was talking about as he said, “they,” but on Twitter users presumed that he meant Black people.

“His rants tonight were littered with insinuations of a mob coming for ‘you’. We all know ‘you’ means non-white Americans,” one user wrote. “It is scary and disgusting to see him pontificate and get to the height of emotion about the fake threat he is feeling.”

"His rants tonight were littered with insinuations of a mob coming for 'you'. We all know 'you' means non-white Americans," one user wrote. "It is scary and disgusting to see him pontificate and get to the height of emotion about the fake threat he is feeling."

“Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling,” Carlson continued. “It’s like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can’t panic. You’ve got to keep your head and tell the truth. … If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you.”

Carlson’s comments and the outrage it sparked prompted a response from a Fox News spokesperson in a statement to the Washington Post: “Tucker’s warning about ‘when they come for you’ was clearly referring to Democratic leaders and inner-city politicians.”

Carlson referred to the national protests as “Black Lives Matter riots,” and railed against the idea of defunding police departments. He also ranted about what he perceived as the unwarranted backlash against people who speak out against the movement.

“You’re not allowed to question Black Lives Matter in any way. Full stop,” he said. “That rule has been enforced without mercy everywhere.”

Social media quickly responded to Carlson’s ravings as racist and dangerous. One user wrote that like the sun rising in the East, the Fox host’s discriminatory remarks are natural.

I woke up today… Water is still wet.

The sun rose in the east.

Birds still flying.

Fish still swimming.

trump is still a damn moron.

And #TuckerCarlsonIsARacist. Some things will never change. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 9, 2020

Others noted that Carlson’s rhetoric is encouraging vigilantism like the man armed with a bow and arrow shouting, “All Lives Matter,” and shooting at peaceful protesters in Utah.

