Georgia secretary of state vows to investigate voting delays in minority areas

Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, called the problems 'unacceptable'

By
Biba Adams
-
Atlanta Voting Lines theGrio.com
A man holds a sign referencing the Georgia primary election. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

The primary voting in Georgia on June 9 could be defined by one word, “catastrophe.” Plagued by long wait times and broken voting machines, the state made national news for its failures.

Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, called the problems “unacceptable.”

According to NBC, wait times in some parts of Atlanta and DeKalb County were up to seven hours.

The long waits were primarily in minority neighborhoods. In a Twitter thread from Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, voters reported their experiences. Most complaints were about malfunctioning voting machines.

“In line since 6:30 a.m. at Fanplex in Summerhill with 300+ people and none of the voting machines are working. NONE,” one user wrote, “@GaSecofState this is widespread, this is criminal. And it’s under your watch.”

Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a statement, “My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November’s election.”

Atlanta Voting Lines theGrio.com
People wait in line to vote in Georgia's Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

This is the second time in recent history that an election in Georgia has been deemed controversial.

The 2018 Gubernatorial election between Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp, who was Secretary of State at the time, was plagued by allegations of voter suppression. Kemp won the race by a thin margin and Abrams called the election, “rotten and rigged.” She went on to found Fair Fight-a political action committee dedicated to advocating for fair and free elections.

There was a lot at stake in yesterday’s election, including two Senate seats. However, experts are most concerned about resolving the problems before November’s presidential election.

Kristen Clarke, president and CEO of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said, “If we view the primary election as a dry run for November, then Georgia gets an F today.”

In a statement, David Ralston, the Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives said, “The legislative branch of government has an obligation to go beyond the mutual finger-pointing and get to the truth and the real reasons underlying these frustrations and concerns.”

