Editor’s Note: Entertainment Studios is the parent company of theGrio.com.

LOS ANGELES and PHILADELPHIA – (June 11, 2020) – Entertainment Studios Networks and Comcast today announced they have entered into a content carriage arrangement that extends and amends terms for The Weather Channel and 14 broadcast television stations.

The deal also includes distribution of Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV and JusticeCentral.TV on X1 and video on demand and TV everywhere rights for those networks. Comcast will also launch the free ad-supported digital app, Local NOW, on the Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms, and Xfinity customers who receive The Weather Channel will have access in the coming months to its weloveweather.tv website and app on an authenticated basis.

“We’re excited to begin a new phase of partnership with Comcast and Xfinity, including the distribution of our cable channels for the first time on Xfinity platforms,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group.

“We are pleased to have reached this multifaceted agreement that continues our long relationship with The Weather Channel while bringing Xfinity customers additional content. We look forward to an ongoing partnership,” said Bec Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

The companies also announced that pending litigation between the two organizations has been withdrawn. Additionally, financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

