A lone white man demonstrating for the Black Lives Matter Movement in Bethal, Ohio on Sunday is taking legal action against a counter-protester who punched him in the back of his head.

The disturbing moment was caught on camera, and occurred in front of a police officer standing a few feet away, TMZ reports. The cop barely flinches because the handful of officers on the scene were in “no arrest mode” as they worked crowd control, a rep for the Bethel Police Department told the outlet.

“Sir, I just got punched in the back of the head,” the protester tells one of the officers who witnessed the crime, per BuzzFeed News. The cop doesn’t bother with detaining the man who assaulted him. Instead, he informs the victim that “We can take a report from you.”

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the unidentified man initially decided not to press charges, but changed his mind Monday and an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

This is Bethel, Ohio BLM protestors tried to stand their ground, but were pushed back and assaulted by the racist trash there. In this particular video, a man stands alone against the crowds, and is punched in the back of the head, and the cops don't do anything about it. pic.twitter.com/3XayGtmhBw — 🐿Sharpie | 1312🐿 (@whiskeyrodent) June 15, 2020

A local group called Bethel’s Solidarity with Black Lives Demonstration initially planned a peaceful protest on Sunday, expecting about 100 people. The event turned chaotic, however, when more than 250 motorcycles blocked the path of demonstrators.

WARNING: The following video contains explicit language.

#BLM Bethel, Ohio peaceful protesters attacked by angry mob**2nd Edit: no arrests were made. Investigations are… Posted by Abbi Remers on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Video shared on social media shows people clashing with bikers and counter-protesters snatching signs from #BLM demonstrators.

More from Bethel, OH. My niece getting pummeled by bikers and local shitters. pic.twitter.com/ZSwHZvRhUn — Chanandler Bong (@haynus3rectus) June 15, 2020

Several clips of the protest also show angry white males wearing camouflage gear and carrying rifles and the American flag. Several witnesses say they were warned by these men to flee the scene or face dangerous consequences.

“I am completely against behavior that is illegal or infringes on any American’s constitutional rights. Some of the law-breaking behavior that we have seen over the last couple of days is appalling and disgusting and does not reflect the values of our community,” said Bethel Mayor Jay Noble.

