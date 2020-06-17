Fulton County DA announces charges in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

Paul L. Howard announced today that both officers would be charged in the case

Fulton County DA Paul L. Howard, Jr. held a press conference Wednesday in which he announced that charges will be filed against the officers who shot Rayshard Brooks.

READ MORE: Atlanta officer who killed Rayshard Brooks accused of covering up 2015 shooting

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by now-former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta. Officer Devin Brosnan was present during the shooting and was placed on administrative leave. Both will now face charges due to their actions.

BREAKING: Fulton County DA on actions of officers after Rayshard Brooks was shot: "Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life." A second officer stood on Brooks' shoulders, the DA says. https://t.co/VR0y9oxKzu pic.twitter.com/XPTtOFgVHG — ABC News (@ABC) June 17, 2020

“We have decided to issue warrants in this case today,” Howard said.

Howard stated that Rolfe is being charged with 11 counts including felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, violation of oath and aggravated assault for kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground. Rolfe faces the possibility of the death penalty.

The Fulton County DA further stated Officer Brosnan stood on Brooks after he had already been shot instead of administering medical aid. Howard said the officer’s demeanor on the scene didn’t suggest that they were afraid or in any immediate danger.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” Howard said.

Brosnan has admitted to standing on Brooks’ body after the shooting, according to the D.A. He was said initially said to become a state’s witness but Brosnan’s lawyer released a statement late Wednesday only saying he was ‘cooperating’ with investigators.

Brosnan has been charged three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office.

Both men are being asked to turn themselves in by 6 p.m. tomorrow. A bond of $50,00 will be asked of the court for Brosnan since he is becoming a cooperative witness with the state. No bond will be asked for Rolfe due to the “severity of his act” and kicking Brooks while he lay injured.

Brooks died after an employee at Wendy’s called police as he was allegedly sleeping in his car in the drive-thru, blocking other cars. After failing a sobriety test, the officers responding to the scene proceeded to arrest him even though Brooks told them he could walk to his sister’s home who lived nearby.

Brooks was shot twice in the back after he tussled with officers and grabbed Rolfe’s Taser, and then ran away from the officers. Rolfe fired the fatal shots. Brooks died at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital.

Howard previously told CNN that he didn’t believe Rolfe and Brosnan’s actions during the arrest were justifiable. As the video shows, Brooks and the two officers had a cordial conversation for close to a half-hour, so it didn’t appear he posed any danger to them that warranted deadly use of force.

“(Brooks) did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable,” DA Paul Howard said.

READ MORE: Rayshard Brooks family attorney says cops waited 2 minutes before checking for pulse

“If that shot was fired for some reason other than to save that officer’s life or prevent injury to him or others, then that shooting is not justified under the law.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!