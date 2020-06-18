Half-brother of California man found hanged killed in deputy shooting

Within weeks the family of Robert Fuller is mourning another tragic loss

The half-brother of Robert Fuller, one of two men found hanged in California, was killed in a police shooting. Terron Jammal Boone was killed in a shootout with Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Rosamond, CA yesterday.

According to reports, deputies had been looking for him for a series of crimes. Boone was wanted in connection to a kidnapping, spousal assault, and assault with a deadly weapons case.

They spotted him in the passenger seat of a car, which they attempted to pull over. “When the suspect stopped his vehicle, he opened the door and began shooting at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Lt. Robert Westfall of the Sheriff’s homicide bureau said, “a handgun was found at the scene.”

A woman riding in the car was also shot in the chest and is in stable condition. A 7-year-old girl in the backseat was not injured.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Sheriff Department were immediately deployed to the scene to assist in the investigation. The department says that is the protocol when there is an officer-involved shooting.

Boone’s half-brother, Robert Fuller, was found hanged outside of City Hall in Palmdale, CA, on the morning of June 10. Police have repeatedly said that there was no foul play in Fuller’s death. However, advocates have expressed concern over the increase in hanging suicides across the country.

Further, Fuller’s family has maintained that the man was not suicidal.

Just a week earlier another man, Malcolm Harsch, was also found hanged in California.

Both hanging deaths are under investigation by the FBI.

The most consistent online reaction to the deaths of the two brothers has largely been, “WTF?”

One Twitter user wrote, “I was a private investigator before I was a writer, what the f**k is going on here?”

The family’s attorney, Jamon Hicks, said, “At this time until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”

