New York City to begin phase 2 of reopening amid virus

Restaurants are in support of the decision as it will allow them to serve outdoor patrons

Governor Andrew Cuomo contradicted New York City mayor Bill de Blasio in a press conference saying that the state is on track to enter Phase 2 of reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The same metrics we’ve used in New York City are the same we’ve used across the state; they’re shown to be accurate and effective. We don’t change the rules for New York City, for Long Island— it’s one set of rules for everyone,” Cuomo said. “Part of the phasing is allowing local governments to increase capacity and handle additional burden. It only works if business owners are ready.”

READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo warns non-compliant New Yorkers as state reopens

Mayor de Blasio has said that he wants to ensure that there isn’t a spike in new cases of the virus following a week of protests in the city against police violence.

“We’re going to see the fuller impact, if any, of the protests in terms of our health indicators around this weekend, maybe into the first few days of next week,” the mayor said. He also voiced concerns about the impact of the increasing number of New Yorkers going back to work.

New York’s restaurant industry is in support of Cuomo moving the city into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, during which they will be able to serve outdoor patrons. New York City is home to over 25,000 restaurants, many of whom have illegally been offering outdoor dining.

New York City coronavirus deaths topped 20,000 making it the epicenter of the national epidemic. New deaths have been declining steadily from weeks ago. The governor voiced concerns about travelers to the city from other states and countries.

“You look at what’s going on around the country now with the spike and the number of viral transmissions. That is frightening,” he told Good Morning America on Wednesday. He said the idea of a second wave in his state “keeps him up at night.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!