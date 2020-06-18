An inmate at New York City’s Rikers Island attempted to escape by swimming across the East River, but was captured by two correction officers who jumped in after him.

Jail officials are investigating how Arthur Brown,37, was able to make the daring escape near the George R. Vierno Center, located in the back of the island. He reportedly tried to swim across the channel to LaGuardia Airport.

Brown, who is being held on assault charges, was thwarted by K-9 Correction Officers Gregory Braska and Larry McCardle, who pulled him from the Rikers’ shoreline Thursday afternoon, according to the Daily News.

The “detainee climbed a recreation yard fence and ran to the shoreline. An investigation is ongoing,” according to a spokesperson from the city’s Department of Correction.

Union @NYCCOBA1 says correction officers Larry McCardle and Gregory Braska apprehended inmate who they say made a run for the shoreline on Rikers Island. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/xkxyhMgtSr — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) June 18, 2020

Officers McCardle and Braska “immediately jumped into action to bring the inmate back into custody without any regards for their own safety,” Elias Husamudeen, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, said in a statement.