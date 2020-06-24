Marques Houston is defending himself after being slammed on social media for his relationship with his 19-year-old fiancée, Miya Dickey.

The 38-year-old singer/actor was slammed on social media this week over his engagement to the much younger woman. Several social media users claim he met her when she was just 17 because she is listed on an IMDB page with him. They also point out that the couple got engaged five months after she turned 18.

can someone please explain why Marques Houston, a 38 year old geezer, is engaged to a 19 year old girl who he allegedly knew before she was 18? They announced they were in a relationship 11 days after she turned 18 last october, and now comments on the pdfile's insta are limited. pic.twitter.com/GUOst5R8Nm — the bad guy, Chun-Li ➐ (@joshsweetener) June 16, 2020

Despite online chatter, Houston insists he didn’t start dating his future wife until she was a legal adult and says he met her through his manager, Chris Stokes.

“With all that’s going on in the world, my love life shouldn’t be a topic. But since it is let me just give y’all the facts so you don’t have to ‘allegedly’ believe or create rumors…I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life,” he wrote in a lengthy IG post.

“Never before then, did I even know she existed. The fact she was listed on one of our films was a misprint of someone being messy. Anyone can post on IMDB. And there’s no way someone that young could even work on a film set in the position of Art Directer because that position requires years of experience,” he continued.

“We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her, and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovahs blessing. …And that’s the story. No twists, no turns, no scandals, just true love. There is nothing that can come to light, because there’s no darkness in my life. You wanted the truth. I don’t have anything to hide, so if you’re waiting for something else, you will be waiting forever.”

It looks like Houston isn’t going to let public opinion influence his personal life.

“Continue to fight for what you believe in, as long as it is true justice, and the fight is with love, not hate, because we all matter to God and I put God first in all things,” he added. “I love all who support me and thank you. I won’t let you down. I love y’all!”