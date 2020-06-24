‘Days of Our Lives’ star Melissa Reeves slammed over anti-BLM stance

Fans of the soap star have been left disappointed over her coming out against the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Actress Melissa Reeves of Days of Our Lives fame is under fire for co-signing several anti-Black Lives Matters tweets from right-wing radical Candace Owens.

Earlier this week, Reeves’ fans were left disappointed when she came out against the BLM movement. The soap star is catching heat for “liking” several of Owens’ social media posts, including one calling the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks “justified” and another describing COVID-19 as a “scamdemic” that “was cancelled to accommodate the Left’s nationwide anarchist riots,” per ET Canada.

One Twitter user called Reeves “trash,” while The Deveraux Daily wrote, “I’m heartbroken. I’ve devoted so much of my time and money to support a person who has made it abundantly clear she values statues over human lives. I feel like a fool.”

Several fans defended her stance, with one noting that she found Reeves to be “completely lovely and non-judgmental” after meeting the TV star at several Days of Our Lives events, New York Post reports.

Reeves co-star, Linsey Godfrey, fired back at the fan’s remark, writing “Yea but even the nicest people can have awful views. Plenty of nice people have awful moral compasses. I can’t associate w/ it because it makes me a hypocrite. I condemn all those hateful & harmful beliefs.”

When a user addressed Godfrey directly, asking, “She doesn’t agree with you politically & she’s a christian, so she’s automatically a bigot?” The actor replied, “Yes. Supporting a company that donates money to gay conversion therapies and is actively anti LGBTQ+ is ok with you? Not supporting BLM is ok with you?,” he wrote.

Adding “There is NO difference in opinion when it comes to racism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia. Period. Ever.”

Reeves’ political views were also condemned by the popular Instagram fan account Days of Our Lives Classics.

In a message posted to the page on Wednesday, the administrator(s) wrote, ““Being a racist/bigot is not something we should tolerate/ignore/accept,” read the caption. “I know Missy is ‘Days’ vet and a lot of us have loved her every since she came to Salem in 1985. But I just can’t support this kind of behavior. It’s not acceptable.”

