NC officers fired for comments about wiping Black people ‘off the map’

One of the officers said that martial law could soon be declared, and when it does he will join in with the 'slaughtering them f**king n-words'

Three officers from the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department have been fired from their department after an audit of footage from inside of the cops’ vehicle revealed them making racist comments, including violent threats to “wipe them off the map.”

Cpl. Jesse E. Moore II, and officers Michael Kevin Piner and James Brian Gilmore were fired and accused of violating standards of conduct, criticism, and use of inappropriate jokes and slurs. The men have each worked at the Wilmington PD for over 20 years.

Wilmington’s police chief, Donny Williams, who is African American and just started his job this week, called the incident, “the most exceptional and difficult case” he has ever encountered in his career.

He said, “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”

According to a report from Wilmington’s Star News, most of the video took place before 7 a.m. and is of Officer Piner’s backseat. At the 46-minute mark, Gilmore pulls up beside him and the men engage in a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gilmore specifically talks about a social media video he had seen where white people kneeled in solidarity with Black people and criticized those depicted as “worshiping Blacks.”

After Gilmore pulls away, Pinter takes a call from Moore and according to the reports, the men use the n-word repeatedly. Regarding a woman he arrested the day before, he described her in racially derogatory terms. Moore then said, “She needed a bullet in her head right then and move on. Let’s move the body out of the way and keep going.” Piner responded, “That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you.”

After saying martial law could soon be declared in society, Piner said, “We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king (n-words). I can’t wait. God I can’t wait.”

Moore said he wouldn’t do that.

At one point referring to Black people, Piner told Moore there should be another civil war to “wipe ’em off the f**king map.”

The men all blamed today’s “anti-police climate” for why they were “venting.” Each man also denied being racist. All 350 officers remaining on the Wilmington police force will be required to take racial sensitivity training.