2020 BET Awards: Complete list of winners

Check out the full list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually on Sunday with appearances from some of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars.

— Video of the Year: “Higher,” DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey Hussle

— Best Female R&B/pop Artist: Lizzo

— Best Male R&B/pop Artist: Chris Brown

— Best Female hip-hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best Male Hip-Hop artist: DaBaby

— Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

— Best Group: Migos

— Best Collaboration: H.E.R

— Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social”

— Viewers’ Choice Award: Megan the Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign; “Hot Girl Summer”

— Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

— Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”

— Best Actress: Issa Rae

— Best Actor:Michael B. Jordan

— Best Movie: Queen & Slim

— Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

— Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James

— BET HER award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn; “Brown Skin Girl”

— Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

— Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)