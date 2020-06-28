2020 BET Awards: Complete list of winners

Check out the full list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually on Sunday with appearances from some of Hollywood’s biggest Black stars.
— Video of the Year: “Higher,” DJ Khaled, John Legend and Nipsey Hussle
— Best Female R&B/pop Artist: Lizzo
— Best Male R&B/pop Artist: Chris Brown
— Best Female hip-hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
— Best Male Hip-Hop artist: DaBaby
— Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch
— Best Group: Migos
— Best Collaboration: H.E.R
— Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social”
— Viewers’ Choice Award: Megan the Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign; “Hot Girl Summer”
— Humanitarian award: Beyoncé
— Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, “Just For Me”
— Best Actress: Issa Rae
— Best Actor:Michael B. Jordan
— Best Movie: Queen & Slim
— Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin
— Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles
— Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James
— BET HER award: Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn; “Brown Skin Girl”
— Video Director of the Year: Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
— Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
— Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)