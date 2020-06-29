Marsai Martin claps back at trolls over BET Awards hair

Social media bullies tried to come for the pint-size mogul, but quickly learned that she was not here for foolishness

Teen actress, Marsai Martin, responded to online trolls who made fun of her during the virtual BET Awards event last night (June 28).

Martin presented the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” award to Megan thee Stallion, and she won the “Young Stars” Award.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Marsai Martin to produce another film with Universal

The event was hosted by Amanda Seales and billed as “Our Culture Can’t Be Canceled.”

The star was serving up a new, blonde look as she enthusiastically presented during the event. However, some Twitter trolls decided the look wasn’t up to their standards. Commenters remarked that the wig looked “mature” and calling it a “Miss Piggie wig.”

Not with Marsai Martin wearing that old lady wig lmfao that shit way too big for her head — Young OG (@everybodysBOSS) June 29, 2020

Why they put Marsai Martin in this Muppet Baby wig #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/kwsIRXMYLz — Nicole Chante’ 🌹 (@nicolespeaaks) June 29, 2020

They also found time to comment on the 15-year-old’s teeth commenting that she was wearing veneers. She was wearing invisible aligner braces.

Martin responded to the online trolls first with a tweet where she remarked that it’s a “good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live.”

Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth … which are my actual teeth btw. Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards 😉 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) June 29, 2020

The actress later posted a short video on Instagram where she pretended to cry.

“A lot of people have been talking about my hair and how it looks like a grandma’s wig,’ she said, “and they are talking about my veneers.” She then pulled out her removable braces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on Jun 28, 2020 at 7:01pm PDT

She then remarks that she is “sorry to anyone I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations of how I’m supposed to be.” Feigning tears, she pulls out a $100 bill and pretends to blow her nose.

“Y’all,” she says, “we are in quarantine and we got more important things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

READ MORE: Yes, Marsai Martin and Janelle Monáe are cousins, but how’d they find that out?

Martin garnered a ton of support after her video post, where users reminded the trolls that she is a child.

I’m incredibly disgusted at the grown ass adults who were slandering Marsai Martin’s hair last night. She is a child. A brilliant child at that. Quit sexualizing her. Quit projecting onto her. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) June 29, 2020

In 2019, at the age of 13, Martin became the youngest person to ever executive produce a movie, Little. It was the female version of Tom Hanks’ Big.