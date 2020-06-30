Jadakiss becomes trending topic following Fabolous ‘Verzuz’ battle

The Lox member immediately reaps the benefit from what some are calling 'The Verzuz Effect'

The Verzuz series has become an important part of life during the coronavirus pandemic. The series began in March 2020 in response to the national quarantine, and since, it has presented memorable battles between favorite Black stars.

This week’s battle between Fabolous and Jadakiss was highly-anticipated by Hip-Hop fans.

Both artists gained their acclaim in the late 90s. Both are New York natives. Following the battle, the overwhelming consensus was that Jadakiss was the champion.

Twitter users commented on Jadakiss and seemingly alcohol-fueled high energy during the event. One user wrote, “Good morning. Hope your day is as good as Jadakiss felt last night.”

Good morning. Hope your day is as good as Jadakiss felt last night pic.twitter.com/6WUwTot6Ha — Cool Breeze 🖤🥑 (@Maine_Char) June 30, 2020

The battle took place inside a studio where the two New York heavyweight rappers were in-person together, a first in the series. The collaboration is not the first between the two, they released a studio album called Friday on Elm Street in 2017.

The Verzuz series has created what some are calling “The Verzuz Effect,” which points to the increase in online sales and streams by the artists who participate in the battles. In an ABCNews interview, Swizz Beatz said that when it comes to the real winners of the battles, “The people won, the culture won, music won.”

. @THEREALSWIZZZ & @Timbaland’s “VERZUZ” series made @ABC news! Major networks have been reaching out, offering to take it to the next level, but Swizz said its for the culture! ✊🏿When we’re off lockdown, do you want to see it continue? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XcOAckREpI — HOT 97 (@HOT97) April 15, 2020

Billboard Magazine kept a running scorecard of last night’s battle, and they also declared Jadakiss the winner. They ranked the 20 rounds, as well as some of the biggest highlights of the night.

The battle between the two also brought out surprises like the fact that Fabolous’ “Into You,” is one of Jadakiss’ favorite songs. Kiss also surprised audiences by playing “Victory,” by Diddy. He said that the song should be included in his catalog because he wrote one of the iconic verses.

There have been 16 Verzuz battles so far this year. The series, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has been a bright spot in a dismal year.

