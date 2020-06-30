NYC protesters perform violin vigil for Elijah McClain

The musicians practiced social distancing as they gave tribute to the young man

Dozens of violinists turned out to New York City’s Washington Square Park to play their instruments in honor of Elijah McClain who was killed following a police interaction in Aurora, Colorado.

Writer Miriam Elder captured the beautiful moment, posting it to Twitter.

READ MORE: Thousands of Denver protesters march for justice for Elijah McClain

She noted that everyone she saw was wearing a face mask.

New York turned out for a violin vigil for Elijah McClain at Washington Square Park tonight (and every person I saw was wearing a mask) pic.twitter.com/Q8m7SViNjt — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) June 30, 2020

“In Loving Memory of Elijah McClain,” was illuminated on the monument behind them.

23-year-old McClain was walking home from work wearing a ski-mask on August 24, 2019, when someone in the community called police to report a “suspicious” person. Police approached and attempted to detain him. The young man pleaded to be let go, proclaiming his innocence.

Instead, McClain was placed in a neck hold. According to reports, Aurora Police released a statement that said that McClain “resisted contact, a struggle ensued and he was taken into custody.”