‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing after son, 4, found alone on boat

The Hollywood star's son reportedly told authorities she jumped into the water and never came back.



Naya Rivera attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Actress Naya Rivera is reportedly missing after California authorities found her 4-year-old son alone on a boat on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Glee star was not on the boat when authorities discovered her son, Josey, sleeping adrift a boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County just before 5 p.m. PT, according to TMZ. The boy was reportedly wearing a life jacket. Another adult life jacket was also found on the boat.

A search and rescue dive team searched the lake after they were unable to locate Rivera. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were searching for a possible drowning victim.

Read More: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery against husband

Law enforcement said Josey told authorities that his mom had jumped in the water and never came back. A team of divers stopped searching due to nightfall but is expected to resume on Thursday by sunrise.

Authorities reportedly found Rivera’s Black SUV parked near the boat rental with her purse inside.

Just a day before her disappearance, Rivera had shared a picture of her kissing her young son with the caption: “Just the two of us.”

It was her last post to instagram.

Rivera quickly became a trending topic late Wednesday on the west coast as many offered their prayers for her safety. Others on Twitter were quick to admonish those who began posting “RIP” messages to their timelines without any confirmation on the state of her welfare.

“Praying for Naya Rivera. I hope she’s ok,” tweeted fellow Hollywood actress Tika Sumpter.

Praying for Naya Rivera. I hope she’s ok. — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) July 9, 2020

Rivera shares custody of her son with actor Ryan Dorsey, whom she divorced in 2018.

This story is still developing.