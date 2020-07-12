Black woman called a ‘good little slave’ for wearing a mask

A Twitter user by the name of wokevideo posted a full video of the incident.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

A black woman was confronted and harassed for wearing a face mask in pubic. Her harasser has not been identified, but social media is calling her “Karen.”

The video begins with the Black woman saying, “you just told me be a ‘good little slave.'”

“You’re wearing your mask like all of the rest of the slaves out there,” said the other woman.

The two women were standing outside of a bus stop when things began to get heated between them.

After her initial comments, “Karen” reveals that she is also a woman of color because she is Mexican.

The Black woman told her that she should find the statement offensive and be ashamed of herself. She continued to say that “Karen” is not a good example for her children, who were silently watching beside her.

The woman then says that she doesn’t believe in skin tone, because we are all human.

The video, which was posted on July 11, has more than 3,000 views and has been retweeted multiple times.

