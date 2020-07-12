Clarence Thomas’ wife asked mayor to take down BLM banner

The wife of the Republican Supreme Justice emailed Clifton, Virginia mayor William Hollaway, asking for the banner's removal.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (R) and Virginia Thomas arrive for the State Dinner at The White House honoring Australian PM Morrison on September 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Morrison is on a state visit in Washington hosted by President Trump. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Clifton, Virginia mayor William Holloway to demand that a Black Lives Matter banner be taken down.

The banner says “Welcome to Clifton where Black Lives Matter.”

The small town of Clifton, VA is displaying a Black Lives Matter banner over Main Street. The predominantly white town is getting national attention now that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, asked the town to remove it. pic.twitter.com/EogaOZvRvS July 10, 2020

“Would you please remove the BLM sign from Clifton?” Thomas wrote to Holloway. “As leaders of this community, you should be smarter than promoting such a group as this, who uses race to foment chaos to destabilize the nation.”

READ MORE: Clarence Thomas takes aim at liberals, Joe Biden in new documentary

The banner is displayed on the town’s Main Street, welcoming visitors to the predominately white northern Virginia town.

Mayor Holloway said that he wanted to display the banner to show solidarity with many U.S. citizens. Holloway also asked for the community’s feedback, and many agreed with his decision to post the sign.

I went to high school in Clifton Virginia. I'm waaaay more shocked that this banner was put up than I am about what Clarence Thomas wife thought about it https://t.co/gylfAr56TU — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 9, 2020

Another reason Holloway decided to have publicly display the banner on because of recent unrest in Clifton.

One of Holloway’s legal offices “had all of its windows smashed out of it,” said the mayor, according to the Washington Post.

“We couldn’t go to work there. It was a volatile time,” Holloway said. He believed the Town Council needed to make a statement right away.

READ MORE: Clarence Thomas opens up in new documentary about his life

Still rooting for everybody Black (except Candace Owens, Clarence Thomas, Diamond and Silk). #BlackLivesMatter — Johnathan S. Perkins, Esq. 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) July 9, 2020

Holloway did acknowledges that the town has its share of diverse views on Black Lives Matter, one of those views belonging to Thomas who does not think Black Lives Matter should be embraced.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!