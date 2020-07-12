Jill Scott redirects negative comments, calls for justice for Black women

Kyle Quiero, former NFL player admitted he was a 'fool' for his comments.

Jill Scott attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Jill Scott was trending on social media after a former Dallas Cowboy player, Kyle Quiero, questioned her attractiveness.

Instead of responding directly to Queiro’s comments, Scott used her surge in popularity to shout out Black women who were victimized by violence and police brutality.

Scott mentioned Breonna Taylor, Oluwatoyin Salau, Sandra Bland on her social media accounts this Saturday, and called for her followers to keep their “eyes on the prize.”

READ MORE: Jill Scott, Erykah Badu’s ‘Verzuz’ battle breaks record and heals souls

Wait…I’m was trending again??? Ok then-JUSTICE for Breonna Taylor!!! Justice for

Oluwatoyin Salau!!!! Justice for Sandra Bland!!!!! Loving ourselves and each other is respectful and uplifting; supportive. EYES ON THE PRIZE, LOVE VILLAGE, EYES ON THE PRIZE. pic.twitter.com/2cbmugtv8t — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 11, 2020

The “Golden” singer received dozens of supportive comments from her fans, while Quiero was widely criticized.

Of course Kyle Queiro questions Jill Scott and her attractiveness. He's an NFL quarterback. Those niggas only go for submissive, racist white girls and IG models that their favorite rappers had. — Riley Writts (@rileywrittens) July 11, 2020

Kyle Quavo….Qero…Quiero…whatever his name is, got Ms. Thee Jill Scott all kinds of twisted….#KyleQueiro don messed up pic.twitter.com/ckAO5c9Uk0 — Women *Chef's Kiss* (@EbonyFanta) July 10, 2020

Kyle Queiro learned two things



1. Don’t Fuck with Philly



2. Don’t Fuck With Philly



3. Dont fuck with Jill Scott who is from Philly #JillScott pic.twitter.com/SGZWU1eiTj July 11, 2020

Kyle Queiro’s comment about Jill Scott doesn’t surprise me: He’s from Verona, NJ-91.24% white. Went to a Catholic HS in Oradell, NJ-85.79% white. Attended College in Evanston, Ill-65.6% white. Most black athletes view non-black women as trophies. #Selfhate pic.twitter.com/r77cLHncNE — Isis & Changa’s Mom (@Fashionistae) July 11, 2020

When Queiro originally made his comments, many on social media called it fat shaming. He clarified that he did not think Scott was “ugly,” but did not find her sexually arousing.

Kyle Queiro got on Beyoncé’s internet & questioned how anyone could be attracted to Jill Scott.



Like he can’t fathom that a plus size woman can be physically attractive and sexy.



Fatphobia is real. pic.twitter.com/X8heW8sZz4 July 10, 2020

Quiero eventually deleted his tweets and issued an apology on Twitter.

READ MORE: Black Twitter debates why Jill Scott gets more love than Lizzo

“First and foremost, I would like to apologize to Miss Jill Scott,” Queiro said. “The topic of your beauty should not have been shared over social media for public discourse. There’s truly no excuses or explanations to be made. My comments were distasteful and unbecoming of a Black man to speak negatively of a Black woman under any circumstance.”

“Second, I would like to apologize to all of those who were offended by my post. I’m aware of the layers of hurt I peeled back with my words. I had no intention to make people feel less than, but that’s simply not good enough. Intention doesn’t equate to impact, Queiro said. “I am aware of how much more important one’s impact is than their intention. Knowing this, I still offended a large number of people and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Scott also thanked her supporters for the compliments she received after this incident.

Also… your compliments were very sweet. Thanx erybody 💋💋💋💋💋💋❤️ — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 12, 2020

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!