Los Angeles, San Diego to have online-only classes in fall

Districts will provide teachers and students with additional training for a better online learning experience

On July 13, the San Diego and Los Angeles Unified School Districts released a statement that they will begin their school year with online-only classes this fall.

Like many school districts in the country, the California network of educators have decided that digital learning is their option for the upcoming school year.

READ MORE: US debates school reopening, WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

The statement began, “on March 13, four months ago today, we made the difficult decision to close our schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.” The district acknowledged that much has changed since that time, “new research is available, additional information on school safety experiences from around the world, and updated health guidelines from state and county leaders.”

However, it notes, “Those countries that have managed to safely reopen schools have done so with declining infection rates and on-demand testing available. California has neither.”

Middle school students in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“The skyrocketing infection rates of the past few weeks make it clear the pandemic is not under control.”

When schools start back in August, both districts will still be online only.

The school districts state that the news is a disappointment for the many thousands of teachers, administrators, and support staff, as well as parents who “are anxious for their students to resume their education.”

The districts said that the decision “will impact our students in ways that researchers will take years to understand.”

“The federal government must provide schools with the resources we need to reopen in a responsible manner.” The statement read alluding to reports that both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that don’t open in person this fall.

READ MORE: Marsai Martin demands free school meals for all K-12 students

The San Diego and Los Angeles Unified School Districts have stated that their teachers will receive additional training to meet their students‘ needs. That students will receive training to be better online learners. They confirm that online support will be made available for parents. In addition, free meals will continue to be provided at current distribution stations.

The districts maintained that they will provide a public assessment on Aug. 10 to try to project when a physical return to classes may be possible.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!