Nick Cannon wants full ownership of ‘Wild N Out’, apology from ViacomCBS

Nick Cannon responds to ViacomCBS terminating their partnership with a demand to own the hit series 'Wild N Out.'

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 09: Actor/television personality Nick Cannon arrives at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

After making controversial statements on his podcast, Nick Cannon‘s relationship with corporate media giant ViacomCBS abruptly ended. Now, the comedian and host demands ownership of Wild N Out and pushes for an apology.

READ MORE: ViacomCBS terminates partnership with Nick Cannon over controversial interview

In conversation with Professor Griff, who was dismissed from rap group Public Enemy for anti-Semitic thoughts, Cannon shared his own take. He furthered anti-Semitic views and conspiracies. The Hollywood star took to social media to defend his statements, sharing his intent on Twitter.

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding,” the comedian shared on Twitter.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

After the podcast conversation went viral, ViacomCBS swiftly responded. Although Cannon has worked with the company for well over a decade, their partnership was terminated following his newly exposed rhetoric.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” says the company in an official statement.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon wants to ‘be corrected’ after controversial interview surfaces

Now, in a lengthy Facebook post, Cannon chronicles the history between himself and ViacomCBS. He claims he reached out to chair Shari Redstone to apologize with no response and pushes the network to release the series Wild N Out. The 39-year-old talent also demands an apology.

“If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar Wild ‘N Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!” he writes.

The show, broadcast on MTV, MTV2, and VH1, blends elements of Hip-hop culture with comedy. The careers of Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, and others have been amplified by their jokes on the Wild N Out stage.

ViacomCBS has yet to respond to Cannon’s latest demands. Read his full Facebook post below:.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!