Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

The new film is a historical epic inspired by real-life events in the Kingdom of Dahomey

It looks like Gina Prince-Bythewood is teaming up with another incredible Black woman to bring us even more magic.

According to Variety, the director has signed on to direct the upcoming film The Woman King, from TriStar Pictures and starring Viola Davis.

Fresh off the success of her latest film, The Old Guard, this is welcomed news. We can’t wait to see what the woman who brought us Love & Basketball will deliver when she gets to work with the Academy Award-winning actress.

The film is a historical epic inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military unit, and her daughter Nawi, who together fought the French and neighboring tribes who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for.

The pic is being produced by Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

“We at JuVee are beyond excited to introduce this incredible story of the Women Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It’s time that they truly occupy their place in history and in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hands, it will be a gamechanger. This project could not be a more perfect example of our legacy,” Davis and Tennon said in a statement.

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s previous work includes Beyond The Lights, The Wood, The Secret Life of Bees, and so many more. Her latest film, The Old Guard, is a must-see action flick with tons of heart that stars Kiki Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Charlize Theron.

