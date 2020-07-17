Tyler Perry gifts 1,000 Kroger gift cards to Atlanta residents

The Hollywood mogul enlisted the Atlanta Police Department to assist in distributing the cards throughout the community

Tyler Perry Atlanta Police (Courtesy of Tyler Perry)

Tyler Perry gifted 1,000 Kroger gift cards to Southeast Atlanta residents.

On July 16, Perry solicited help from the Atlanta Police Department to distribute Kroger gift cards to 1,000 people living in the city.

Officers went door-to-door throughout Atlanta neighborhoods, handing out the $50 gift cards purchased by the award-winning producer and industry mogul.

“This is about the community that I love, that I live in and work in,” Perry in a statement. “This is about good people who are in need of a hand-up, not a handout. This is about the good police officers who do their job well every day some of which are my personal friends.”

Tyler Perry Atlanta Police (Courtesy Tyler Perry)

“This is about trying to bridge unity in a city that adopted me and held me up high enough to reach my own branch on the tree of success… I love Atlanta and its people!” he continued.

According to a statement from police, the gift cards were passed out in Zone 3 of Atlanta near the Dunbar Recreation Center & the former Wendy’s location on University Ave. The Atlanta Police Department documented this service to the community with photos and video on their Instagram page @AtlantaPolice.

“…We must work together to heal after protests & civil unrest.” an excerpt from the post’s caption.

Perry has a history of supporting his communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has lent a helping hand to those in need.

In April, Perry paid for the groceries of all the elderly shoppers in two cities. Shoppers were surprised by free groceries during the early shopping hours at 29 Winn Dixie stores in his hometown of New Orleans and 44 different Kroger stores in Atlanta, where his empire is centralized.

Much of Perry’s continued outreach is facilitated through The Perry Foundation, founded in 2006.

According to Perry-foundation.org, The Perry Foundation partners with various organizations to transform hardships into victories by creating lasting change through building people and communities.

