Black reverend heckled by white people when he demanded reparations

The Black reverend asked for reparations for one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history.

Injured and wounded men are being taken to hospital by National guardsmen after racially motivated riots, also known as the “Tulsa Race Massacre”, during which a mobs of white residents attacked black residents and businesses of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

White people without masks heckled and attacked a Black reverend outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s City Hall.

Reverend Robert Turner was speaking about reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre that killed 300 Black people, when he was confronted by white people chanting “USA.”

“A racist mob of white people descended on Greenwood and dropped a bomb on Greenwood and killed black people,” Turner said into the bullhorn, The Washington Post reported. “And not one of those angry, racist thugs was charged with a crime. God sits high and looks low.”

The white demonstrators interrupted his sermon and the group managed to grab the pastor’s bullhorn.

“My ancestors freed your people,” and, “You are a baldfaced liar,” were some of the comment aimed towards Turner.

@dreisenheath writes:"Victims of gross violations of human rights…should receive full and effective reparations that are proportional to the gravity of the violation and the harm suffered. The failure to provide such a remedy itself does continuing harm". #nojusticenopeace 10/ — Liesl Gerntholtz (@LieslGerntholtz) July 13, 2020

Turner is a senior pastor of the historic Vernon AME Church in Greenwood. He has been coming to City Hall every Wednesday for the past two years in protest of the massacre. He demands reparations for those who survived and their descendants.

One white man, wearing a red hat, screamed directly into Turner’s right ear and two women are seen grabbing his arms, WAPO reported.

Tulsa Police Communications Officer, Jeanne Pierce said that because the incident was not reported, there cannot be an investigation.

Turner said one of the white protesters threw liquid on him, and he hopes it was just water.

What happened to Rev Turner is appalling. To have a group of white people demand their "freedom" to not wear masks while taunting a black man calling for reparations for the families of those killed in the Tulsa Race Massacres is repulsive. Show your love. https://t.co/tgZ1Ydl5xX https://t.co/9ohbpmvAWL — Alison Byrne Fields (@abfdc) July 18, 2020

“I saw a small glimpse of what it must have felt like on the [slave] auction block. As a black man, people poking and prodding you,” Turner said.

Turner also said one of the counter protesters threw money at him.

