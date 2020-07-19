Texas reverend dies from COVID-19, preached about poor testing

Reverend Vickey Gibbs is known in her community for being a progressive champion.

Rev. Vickey Gibbs (via Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

Reverend Vickey Gibbs, 57, who preached at the Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church (Resurrection MCC) in Houston, Texas, has passed away from pneumonia caused by COVID-19.

Reverend Vickey Gibbs often spoke about the devastating effects of COVID-19 on her community. Before her passing, she criticized the shortage of COVID-19 tests, CNN reported.

READ MORE: Black Louisiana community impacted by COVID-19, air pollution deaths

Gibbs died on July 10, just five days after testing positive for COVID-19. Gibbs was a member of the LGBTQ community and was married to Cassandra White, the church’s gospel ensemble director.

Gibbs was described as a progressive pastor. She had been attending the church since 1981 after searching for a progressive church away from her hometown of Beaumont, Texas.

Her passion for social justice took place inside and outside of Resurrection MCC.

The reverend was an organizer for several protests and prayer vigils for immigrants at the Texas border, Sandra Bland and more, according to The Houston Chronicles.

READ MORE: Russell Westbrook tests positive for COVID-19

White told CNN that Vickey fought against racism on a daily basis and participated in several marches in Houston despite having lupus.

Members of her church created a Facebook group in honor of her contributions to the community.

“I will be forever thankful to have met Rev. Vickey back in the mid-90s when I was facing difficult life choices in order to follow my heart and to live a life of authenticity,” a user named Pam Smith McLaughlins posted on the Remembering Our Beloved Rev. Vickey Gibbs page.

“Rev. Vickie, YOU will be truly missed. In times of trouble, YOU were there for me and everyone else who sought your listening ear, compassionate heart and heavenly words of advice. YOU surely will be missed by one and all,” a user named Don Lamirand wrote.

She is survived by two daughters, Cara and Ariel, and her grandson.

Subscribe to theGrio’s Dear Culture podcast on Spotify, Apple and Stitcher.