Roger Stone aims racial slur at Black LA radio show host during live interview

'I don't really feel like arguing with this negro,' says Roger Stone, friend and associate of Trump

Roger Stone, former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Roger Stone, the conservative lobbyist who was convicted last year of lying to Congress, lobbed a racial slur while being questioned by a Black Los Angeles radio show host Saturday.

Morris W. O’Kelly, host of the “Mr. Mo’Kelly Show” on KFI AM 60, was interviewing Stone, a longtime friend and political associate to President Donald Trump, about the upcoming 2020 election, his recent conviction and several other topics.

As O’Kelly pressed Stone on numerous topics during the phone call, Stone took a pause and said “I don’t really feel like arguing with this negro.” His voice had lowered, implicating that he may have been speaking to someone else in the background, according to the station’s report.

“I’m sorry, what was that?” O’Kelly replied as he checked the phone connection. “Roger? I’m sorry, what did you say?”

That was followed by an elongated pause, to which Stone finally reacted by saying: “Uhh, you’re back.”

When O’Kelly confronted him about using the word negro, Stone flatly denied it.

“I did not. You’re out of your mind. You’re out of your mind,” he exclaimed. When O’Kelly said he’d “let the listeners decide,” Stone replied, “Whatever.”

O’Kelly was confronting Stone about his charges of witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstruction of justice in reference to the 2016 presidential election. Stone stated that his relationship with the president “weighed more heavily” on why others being investigated were treated differently.

Stone was convicted of the aforementioned charges, but his sentence was commuted by the White House. Because of this, he will not serve any jail time.

The exchange can be heard at the 12:50 mark in the above link.

The rest of the interview, which lasted more than 30 minutes, continued without incident. When Stone left the call, O’Kelly told his listeners that he’s “still processing” what Stone had said to him.

“Negro is N-word light. It’s the low-calorie version, the diet version,” O’Kelly stated. “He could’ve reached for any pejorative in the world… but what did he reach for? And that’s why I think it was sincere. It was the truest belief he had in his head, and he didn’t expect me to hear it.”

In a statement made to The Daily Beast, Stone doubled down that he did not say “negro” on O’Kelly’s show.

“Seems obvious that Kelly seeks to boost his pathetic ratings with a fabricated claim,” Stone said. “Anyone who is aware of my 30 years of opposition to the racist war on drugs will realize how fabricated this is. Now I challenge you to use my entire quote.”

