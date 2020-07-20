Brooklyn woman killed after asking neighbors to stop shooting fireworks near kids

Shatavia Walls told her mother that she was shot by the same man she spoke to hours before she was murdered

Shatavia Walls (Twitter)

Brooklyn mother, Shatavia Walls, was shot in the courtyard of the Louis Heaton Pink Houses in East New York on July 7.

Walls was allegedly killed by a man she recently confronted for lighting illegal fireworks. After being shot, the 33-year-old told her mother it wasn’t the first time she’d seen her shooter.

According to Walls’ mother, she was shot by the same man she’d told to stop lighting fireworks, hours before she was killed. The assailant apparently listened to Walls’ warning regarding his use of the fireworks. He left the scene, ceasing to light fireworks. Later, he returned with a gun and shot Walls and her companion, Kelvin Hernandez.

Walls was shot eight times. Her shooting took place at around 8:30 a.m. at 1259 Loring Ave. Hernandez survived.

Twitter responded in disbelief.

Shatavia Walls was murdered and Kelvin Hernandez shot asking their neighbors to stop shooting off fireworks, as you suggested. They were apparently hunted down – the shooter went home, got a gun & returned. This is outrageous. July 19, 2020

Her killing also comes about a month following the New York Police Department’s decision to disband its anti-crime unit of plain-clothes officers on June 15.

“Go talk to the young people or the people on your block who are using fireworks” instead of calling 911 or 311, said Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President, a month prior to Walls untimely death.

“… For critics of the department, the anti-crime units have become a symbol of the aggressive policing strategies that are now being called into question by the protest movement,” wrote Ali Watkins, New York Times.

Following the shooting death of Walls, the Brooklyn Borough President revisited the advice he shared with New York residents, delivering a new statement.

“If a situation escalates to the point where someone is becoming disrespectful or violent, the police should be called,” Adams added. “We can never and will never condone any form of violence. The person who shot Ms. Walls must be found and held criminally responsible. My heart goes out to her and her entire family on this horrific incident.”

