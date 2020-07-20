Son of federal judge killed by gunman in FedEx uniform at home

Esther Salas, US District Court Judge for New Jersey, lost her 21-year-old son, Daniel Anderl

Loading the player...

The son of Federal judge, Ester Salas, was killed when a gunman opened fire at her home on Sunday. Salas serves the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Anderl was shot when he opened the door to a gunman, allegedly dressed in a FedEx uniform. His father, Mark Anderl was also injured in the attack. Salas was at the home in the basement and was not hurt either.

READ MORE: Federal judge sides with Mo’Nique in Netflix discrimination lawsuit

The FBI tweeted that it is investigating the shooting and that it is looking for one perpetrator. They have asked for anyone with information to contact them.

The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We're looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020

It is not known if the gunman was an actual FedEx employee or someone posing as one. The company emailed a statement to CNN saying that they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with authorities.

According to FOX8, New Jersey governor, Phil Murphy, emailed a statement saying that “this tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.” On Twitter, he wrote, “Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act.”

Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act. https://t.co/3mOYBSd6TA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 20, 2020

READ MORE: Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Salas has presided over several high profile cases. She presided over the financial fraud case of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. She also sentenced Farad Roland, the leader of the South Side Cartel, to 45 years in prison. The gang was called one of Newark’s most violent street gangs.

Most recently Salas is handling a class action lawsuit against Deutsche Bank brought by investors who allege that the bank failed to properly monitor high-risk customers including, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!