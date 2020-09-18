Cornel West almost convinced Tucker Carlson to embrace democratic socialism in now-viral video

A conversation between West and Carlson features on democratic socialism has gone viral .

Loading the player...

In a now-viral video from 2018, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is shown agreeing with points of democratic socialism in a conversation with Cornel West.

Read More: Fox News host Tucker Carlson says only liberals believe climate change and systemic racism are real

Broadcast on Fox News in July 2018, when West was a guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight, he explained the political terminology to the host before being met with some agreement. A 45-second clip of the conversation is currently making the rounds on Twitter after being uploaded by user @berniebromanny

“The fundamental commitment is to the dignity of ordinary people and to make sure they can live lives of decency,” West explained. “It is not an ‘ism,’ brother. It’s about decency. It’s about fairness and it’s about the accountability of the powerful.”

“If that is what democratic socialism is, then I am basically on board,” Carlson responded.

Cornel West needed only 39 seconds to persuade Tucker Carlson to explicitly embrace democratic socialism. https://t.co/5N3O1HjGfq September 18, 2020

The conversation was born from a rise in the popularity of democratic socialism through the campaigns of Sen. Bernie Sanders and now New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her victory in the June 2018 Democratic primary for New York’s 14th congressional district offered hope for change in the Democratic party, cited by Carlson in the full segment.

“Democratic socialism is the future, but what is democratic socialism?” Carlson questions. He continues “Democratic socialism is not a wing of the Democratic party, at least not yet. It is an entirely separate movement with its own organization, the Democratic Socialists of America.”

West joins Carlson to further explain the ideals and beliefs of the movement.

“There are different forms of it. Some are bad, some are medium, some are better,” West says prior to the commentary in the viral clip.

Despite his brief moment of clarity, Carlson returned to his standard conservative talking points questioning the validity and effectiveness of the proposed system.

“The question is not what are our goals? Our goals are the same. How do we get there is the question,” Carlson said. “What happened in Venezuela? They call that democratic socialism, but they don’t have toilet paper.”

Read More: CNN reporter’s new book claims Fox News is paying Tucker Carlson millions

The debate continues with both men offering their own takes on what’s best for society. Watch the full clip below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!