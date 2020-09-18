Will Packer series headed to OWN as network expands

OWN is expanding its network with new original, unscripted programming from Will Packer and more

Loading the player...

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced an expansion as new shows are being added to its programming schedule, including a new unscripted show from Will Packer.

Read More: Ava DuVernay is bringing Octavia Butler’s ‘Dawn’ to television

Deadline reported on Thursday that OWN will be the home of Put A Ring On It from Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment. This comes with the expansion of its unscripted programming to two nights, Friday and Saturday, beginning in October 2020.

Season two of Ready To Love, another Will Packer production, will air Friday night, Oct. 23, on OWN. The dating show follows singles looking to fall in love while quarantined at a mountain resort. Put A Ring On It airs directly following the aforementioned series. According to Deadline, the social experiment tests long-time couples to discover if they’re truly meant to be by dating other people.

Will Packer, wearing Hugo Boss, attends Esquire’s ‘Mavericks of Hollywood’ Celebration presented by Hugo Boss on February 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Esquire)

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN, according to Deadline. “Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”

According to Deadline, Put A Ring On It follows the journey of three couples as they are pushed outside of their comfort zones and receive guidance from a professional relationship coach. In the end, the pairs decide whether or not to seal the deal with an engagement ring or break up and see other people. The series is one of two new unscripted dramas adding on to OWN’s new lineup.

Read More: Byron Allen acquires 11 television stations for $290 million

Behind Every Man, produced by Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment, is set to debut this November. According to Deadline, the show is hosted by Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Holt. She will explore the stories of women behind famous men, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love. The pairs that will be highlighted include Tammy and Kirk Franklin, Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, rapper Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson, and more.

Prior to the additional series, OWN focused on unscripted programming on Saturdays only. Deadline reports previously the Friday slots were filled with acquired programming, including 48 Hours, 20/20 and movies.

View the upcoming lineup below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!