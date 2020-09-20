Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik accuses ‘The View’s’ Joy Behar of wearing blackface

Behar defends herself saying the 'Black community had my back,' calling it an 'homage'

Things got tense on the latest episode of ABC’s “The View” when a Black Republican candidate for the U.S. House accused one a co-host of wearing blackface.

Kim Klacik, who is running to represent Maryland’s 7th Congressional District that includes part of Baltimore, got into a heated exchange with the group of women hosts after she lodged the claim against Joy Behar. The late Elijah Cummings represented the district from 1996 to 2019.

Appearing on the daytime talk show Friday, Klacik showed support for President Donald Trump. When the subject of the White House’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic came up, Behar pressed Klacik to admit that the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 has not be good, particularly in light of his taped exchange with veteran journalist Bob Woodward in which Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus to the public.

Kim Klacik (left) and Joy Behar (right) appear on screen in a Friday, Sept. 18 episode on ABC’s “The View.”

“You have to put some blame on your president, I’m sorry,” Behar said to Klacik.

In response, Klacik then said, “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?”

“That’s not true,” Behar replied. “The Black community had my back. They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please.”

Klacik was making mention of a 2019 viral moment in which a photo of a 29-year-old Behar was dressed up seemingly wearing blackface, wearing what she called a “beautiful African woman” costume for Halloween. Behar discussed the costume during a 2016 episode of “The View,” saying that she wore makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a "beautiful African women" at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin"



The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn February 6, 2019

After Klacik stated that she, too, has the support of the Black community, “View” co-host Sunny Hostin came to Behar’s defense.

“The Black community did not vote for you. The Black community did not vote for you,” Hostin said. “What planet are you living on?”

Hostin was referring to Klacik’s loss to Democrat Kweisi Mfume during an April special election to serve out what remained of Cummings’ last term after his death last October. Mfume defeated Klacik with nearly 74% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Klacik and Mfume will face off again for the seat in the November general election.

“It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown and I could not talk to people,” Klacik responded to Hostin, as all three women began to speak over one another.

“Listen, Kim, good luck to you,” Behar cut through as the show broke for commercial.

Later that day, Klacik posted a clip of the exchange on Twitter, writing that “The View” hosts cut her off because they did not agree with her.

“Why are they silencing Black Women?” Klacik wrote before making one more dig at Behar. “I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”

The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off.



Why are they silencing Black Women?



Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020

