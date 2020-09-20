Ty Lawson banned for life from Chinese Basketball Association

Lawson allegedly made derogatory remarks about Chinese women

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has banned former NBA and North Carolina guard, Ty Lawson after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Chinese women and posted offensive photos to his Instagram story.

Ty Lawson #10 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Fujian Sturgeons, the Chinese team Lawson, 32 has played for since 2019, said the team will sever ties with the 5’11” guard because of inappropriate comments he posted on social media.

The Sturgeons released a statement to Chinese News agency, Xinhua: “His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season.”

Lawson, who played with the NBA for eight seasons, from 2009 to 2017, posted the alleged explicit messages and photos on September 18.

At this time, Lawson, who led the Sturgeons to the playoffs last season, has not commented on any of the allegations.

The Us bans tik tok and China ban Ty Lawson pic.twitter.com/3RedEcf7aY — Peter Juillard (@Juillard11Peter) September 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time Lawson made headlines for inappropriate online behavior. On Memorial Day, 2020, he accused UNC head coach, Roy Williams of badmouthing him to NBA general managers and then posted a profanity-laced tirade directed at Williams on his Instagram page.

Throughout his time at UNC and in the NBA, Lawson was in and out of trouble with the law, and NBA sources told Sports Illustrated that alcohol may have been a factor in recent social media posts that the CBA deemed inappropriate.

During his basketball career, Lawson was arrested four times for driving while intoxicated, and at one point he entered a private alcohol treatment program on a court order.

A first-round pick in the 2009 NBA draft, Lawson was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

