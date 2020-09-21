Brandy reacts to Thea Vidale saying she was disrespectful on set of 90s sitcom

Brandy responds to the comedian claiming she was disrespectful back in the 1990s while filming 'Thea.'

Singer Brandy Norwood responded to allegations that decades ago she and her mother were disrespectful while filming a television series.

Comedian Thea Vidale, star of the 90s sitcom Thea claims that Brandy, who played her fictional daughter, as well as her real-life mother Sonja Norwood, brought attitudes to set. On her currently deleted Twitter account @MsTheaVidale, the actress expressed her feelings about the Full Moon singer. The revelation came after Vidale revealed she would be cheering for R&B singer Monica as she faced off against Brandy for a Verzuz song battle.

“Let’s go—I’m rooting for Monica!” she tweeted adding an emoji blowing a kiss and a promotional flyer for the digital event. After being questioned as to why her former sitcom daughter did not have her support, she shared her non-favorable experience with Brandy in the 90s.

“I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy,” she tweeted. “I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

As a call-in guest on The Morning Hustle, the Cinderella star addressed the comments made by her former co-star, claiming she was not treated well.

“I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way I deserved to be treated. I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show,” Brandy said on the show. “I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career. And I felt maybe, you know, she’s just a little bit bitter because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So maybe it was a way to get attention. And I just honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now,” she said.

While on the radio show, the actress also spoke on a reboot of her own 90s sitcom Moesha. She also responded to critiques of her fictional dad Frank’s parenting style as the original series streams on Netflix. The 41-year-old singer also shared the show may be returning with new episodes.

“You know what, I haven’t even been paying attention. I’ve just been so thankful that it’s on such a platform like Netflix and it’s been trending forever. I’m focusing on the possibility of us doing a reboot. ‘My dad’ can make up for all of that in the reboot.”

Listen to the full conversation below:

