Ciara shares adorable family photo in celebration of Seahawks win

The singer's three children appear in an Instagram photo showing them wearing matching pajamas.

Ciara has shared an adorable photo of her three children, showing them cuddled on the couch at home while wearing matching football pajamas in support of her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

The singer is mother to Future Zahir, 6, her son from ex, rapper Future, while Ciara and Wilson share daughter Sienna, 3, and newborn son Win Harrison.

CiCi, 34, captioned Monday’s Instagram photo of her kids, ‘Football is Family. Proud of you #3, #GoHawks’.

Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks in a 35-30 victory on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

theGRIO previously reported, the Seahawks’ won their first game of the season over the Atlanta Falcons last week.

After the win, Wilson posted a photo of Win Harrison on Instagram, along with the caption, “That WINning feeling! #GoHawks.”

Ciara and Wilson welcomed baby Win on July 23, 2020. She has since been sharing her post-pregnancy weight loss journey with fans on social media. In an August 24 Instagram post, the part-time model revealed her plans to lose the 48 pounds she packed on while carrying her third child.

“48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s,” she wrote.

Ciara later revealed that she’s getting in shape with the help of her trainer Decker Davis.

“Sometimes you gotta laugh during the grind @deckerdavis_fit,” she captioned her Instagram story, as she ran on an anti-gravity treadmill, Women’s Health reported.

“Here’s the deal. It’s the top of the week, and I’m at 185…I’ve lost 20 pounds since the baby,” she said in a follow up video. “And my goal this week is to lose four pounds. I want to say five because I am determined. But I’ll say four pounds. That’s the goal I’m setting for myself. The scale said 185 today, so we’ll see where we are at the end of the week. But I’m just saying, let’s get it!”

