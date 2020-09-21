Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem team up to encourage people to vote

Markle and Steinem teamed up to cold call Americans and encourage them to vote

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle is going above and beyond to make sure folks vote in the up and coming election.

The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with women’s activist Gloria Steinem to cold-call Americans to encourage them to vote. According to the Daily Mail UK, the duchess sat down with Steinem for what they called a ‘backyard chat’ last month to discuss the importance of representation in politics and the importance of voting.

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repay taxpayers for cottage renovations

During her chat with Steinem, Markle, who is biracial, says she is very excited to see a woman of color on the Democratic ticket. Over the summer, as reported by The Grio, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris will run alongside him as the vice-presidential candidate.

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation,” said the mother of one. “You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

Gloria Steinem attends as Audible presents: “In Love and Struggle” at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theater on March 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible)

Steinem told Access Hollywood, when Megan came to visit her, they got straight to business. “She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters.”

Steinem says they introduced themselves to the calls to voters and kept their message simple. On their calls they started with ‘Hello I’m Meg’ and ‘Hello, I’m Gloria’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’

Markle wed Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in 2018, making her the Duchess of Sussex but since then, the American born royal decided to take a step back from her duties back in March. Markle has always been open about her political views and as reported by The Daily Mail, felt stifled because royals are not encouraged to share their opinions on politics.

Though Markle has not specifically announced who she is voting for, before she married Prince Harry she would often criticize Donald Trump—calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

(Photo by Mark Large – Pool/Getty Images)

Read More: Meghan Markle reportedly pitching doc about BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors as part of $100M Netflix deal

The newlywed joined former first lady Michelle Obama recently for the virtual conference When All Women Vote Couch Party. The event was set up by Obama’s nonprofit When We All Vote. As a key speaker, Markle told the audience via video chat:

“I’m really thrilled that you asked me to be a part of this, I think this is such an exceptional time [and I am] happy to be here for my friend Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, and to kick off the When All Women Vote Couch Party,” said the former actress. To reiterate the importance of voting, she added, “If we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!