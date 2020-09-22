Gabrielle Union to host all-Black table read of ‘Friends’ featuring Sterling K. Brown and more

The reading also features Kendrick Sampson, Uzo Aduba and Ryan Michelle Bathe, directed by Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

Loading the player...

It looks like we’re in for another all-Black version of an iconic show that was light on melanin, thanks to the second installment of The Zoom Where It Happens.

Earlier this month, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard and Sanaa Lathan joined forces to launch the series by bringing us an all-Black version of The Golden Girls, and now, a few of our faves are going to give us their version of Friends.

Read More: Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King and more join forces for all-Black ‘Golden Girls’ special

Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe are both set to participate in a table reading of “Friends,” hosted by Gabrielle Union. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for BET)

Gabrielle Union will host the live reading featuring a star-studded cast that includes Sterling K. Brown as Ross, his real-life wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, as Rachel, Uzo Aduba as Phoebe, Kendrick Sampson as Joey, Aisha Hinds as Monica and Jeremy Pope as Chandler.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield has signed on to direct the live reading of a particularly beloved episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready.”

Read More: ‘L.A.’s Finest’ stars Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba on rooting out racism in Hollywood

The live event will go down on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7pm EST and support Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign. The organization is a national nonpartisan nonprofit on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands and organizations to increase participation in every election.

Read More: Michelle Obama: ‘We could’ve never gotten away with’ what Trump does

We can’t wait to see what this group of incredible entertainers does with the opportunity to add their own spin to such a well-known series, and considering we already know what to expect from the hilarious episode, we should be in for a real treat.

Viewers can RSVP here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!