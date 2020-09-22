Black man calls out Portland protesters in viral video: ‘You ain’t from here’

Portland has had consistent demonstrations, which have sometimes been violent, since George Floyd was killed on May 25.

As protests resumed in Portland, Oregon, a viral video has emerged of a Black man chastising protesters.

“You ain’t from here!” the unidentified man yells. Dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, the man mocks and questions the motives of protesters.

“I got something to say, I got something to say…what do you represent?” the man shouts in the expletive-filled rant posted to Twitter. “What do you represent?” he repeated. “You don’t represent this motherf***er!”

Based man railing the #Portland kids for not even being from the area. "Whose house is this?! You don't even know! Cause you don't live here!" 1/2 pic.twitter.com/SD1gjS7QMt — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 21, 2020

He seems to take issue with outsiders protesting in the city.

As the man pointed out properties on the street, telling those standing by that they don’t know who lived in those homes, he chastised the group. “You don’t know cause you ain’t from here, motherf***ers, but you come here and you got a motherf***ing little situation for us, how we’re supposed to be.”

One protester tells the man that the group is from Portland. He replied, “Why are all these motherf***ers that ain’t from here, they don’t look like us, why are they from here?”

Portland has had consistent demonstrations, which have sometimes become violent, since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. They had quieted for weeks as the smoke from wildfires in the area caused poor air quality.

On Friday, protesters marched near a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Control building. Portland police declared it an illegal gathering, and 11 were arrested after objects were thrown at police and officials.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Justice labeled Portland an “anarchist jurisdiction,” along with Seattle, Washington and New York City.

White House Budget Director Russ Vought is set to issue guidance to federal agencies on withdrawing funds from the cities in less than two weeks.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

The list of cities eligible for defunding will be updated periodically.

