Ray J says filing for divorce may have been a ‘mistake’

Ray J said on 'The Real' that he's considering going to marriage counseling with estranged wife Princess Love

Ray J is already reconsidering his pending divorce and shared on The Real that he was open to marriage counseling.

Ray J appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the daytime chatfest and conceded that he may have acted in haste when he filed for divorce last week from Princess Love, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares two children, Melody and Epik, and have been married since 2016.

Princess Love (L) and Ray J attend the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The entrepreneur and singer, 39, admitted he was against therapy at first to save his union.

“I just felt like the counseling was more so a hustle and it wasn’t good … I felt like it would get one-sided,” he said. “But, hey, maybe we do need counseling.”

He explained to the co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Garcelle Beauvias that he’s had a change of heart.

“I spent all weekend at the house with the kids, Princess, my mom and her friends. It was just a good vibe, it really was,” he said. “I just have to fall back and go, damn, this is a really, really good thing.”

Ray J emphasized that he wanted his children to grow up in a loving home with two parents.

“I would be up for it. I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7,” said Ray J, who asked for joint custody when he filed. “I don’t see myself splitting the time, it’s so tough to not be with your kids all of your time.”

Singer Ray J and Princess Love arrive at the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Loni asked why the couple were having so many issues and he responded that there were too many arguments between them. He says he and his estranged wife do not see “eye to eye” which would cause friction and decisions made in the spur of the moment, including filing his divorce petition. Love, 36, petitioned the courts to dissolve their marriage in May but rescinded the request two months later.

“When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean?” he said.

Mai wondered if he wanted a “happy family,” to which he replied “Yeah,” but Beauvais suspected he used his new album “Hurt” as a confession for cheating.

“I don’t think it’s ever been about me cheating,” he told them. “It’s been more so about compromising, and understudying and listening and being on the same page. That was more our issue than anything.”

Though Loni wanted to press the issue further, the segment ended. Watch it below.

