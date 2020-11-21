A white-led Black Lives Matter protest took place in NYC

Judging from the photographs, the group at the protest was primarily white

Last Saturday, there was a Black Lives Matter protests in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, that hardly involved any Black people. White Rockaway residents on Beach 129th St. in Belle Harbor organized the small protest.

As reported by The Wave of Long Island, the small group of protesters were responding to “calls from Black activists and organizers to ‘gather our people’ in our own communities.”

The Rockaway Beach anti-racist group is part of a more extensive network of far-left political ideologues.

Although there were Black people in attendance, they were not the focal point of the protest as white people stood front and center.

The 2010 Census reports that white people make up almost 80% of the Belle Harbor, with its Black population representing less than 8% of the population.

Judging by photographs that were taken by Argenis Apolinario, there may have been four or five Black people who participated out of about 50.

via Argenis Apolinario

A local blog called Ariana’s List commented on the lack of Black people in BLM march, but said the demonstration was necessary because the area has its share of racists.

“One of our Black marchers was told to ‘Go home, n**ger.’ Two cars zoomed by us at an alarming pace to intimidate. We got a few middle fingers and were called communists,” Ariana’s List posted.

“One of our marchers recognized one of these community members and when confronted, he spewed anti-Semitic hatred. Such ugliness from our neighbors is the reason we organized this action,” the post continued.

While the gesture is nice, some can say the image of a predominately white Black Lives Matter is counterintuitive, knowing BLM was created to make a space for those within the Black liberation movement who receive no recognition.

