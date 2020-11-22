NFL player releases book about fathers bonding with daughters

Marcus Smith Jr. notes that he was inspired by Kobe Bryant

Free agent linebacker Marcus Smith Jr. has released a bedtime story for children and fathers.

The 28-year-old, who has a two-year-old daughter named Sarai, released the new book called “Bathtime with Rai,” which is about the bond between father and daughter, NBC News reported.

In an interview with Access, Smith Jr. said the book’s goal was, “written for the modern Black dads of the world and for the little brown girls of the world.”

“I just want to put on for the Black fathers to let us know that we are here and for the little young girls out there, there are fathers out there that are trying to become the best fathers they can possibly be,” the NFL star continued.

“From nostalgic moments to laughs and giggles, Bathtime with Rai delightfully chronicles all the exchanges of love amidst a favorite nighttime ritual,” the synopsis of the book says.

Smith Jr. cited Kobe Bryant as the inspiration behind the book. Smith Jr. said the late Los Angelos Lakers player’s public affection with his daughters had a big influence on him.

“I look at him and his daughters’ relationship, and I feel like that’s what a daughter/father relationship should look like,” Smith Jr. said. “I try to go off some of the same morals and principles that Kobe did.”

“I am a BLACK MAN! And black father! I build …. I don’t tear down other BLACK MEN! ….I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others! All too often, we men find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up,” Smith Jr. wrote on IG. “With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!!”

Hs book will be available on December 2.

