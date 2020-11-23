Alfonso Ribiero on why he skipped reunion with Janet Hubert

The veteran actor reveals reason he did not reunite with his former ‘Fresh Prince’ co-star

Alfonso Ribeiro, best known as Carlton on the hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has addressed why he did not join former co-star Janet Hubert for the HBO Max reunion special.

While Will Smith and Hubert have officially buried the hatchet on their 27-year feud, there seems to be unfinished business between Ribeiro and Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on the series before she was replaced during the third season by actress Daphne Maxwell Reid.

The truth is that the actor missed Hubert’s photo op for the reunion taping due to his other obligation as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Entertainment Tonight Canada reports.

“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” Ribeiro said. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”

In response to social media speculation about why he missed reuniting with her, Hubert told fans to “let it go,” per ET Canada.

This is not the first time Hubert and Ribeiro failed to come together with the rest of the cast. Back in 2017, the stars of Fresh Prince reunited to reminisce about the beloved comedy, with Hubert most noticeably missing in action. At the time, she was feuding with Smith, saying there is no hope for a proper reunion.

“There will never be a true reunion of Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert said.

As theGrio previously reported, Smith said on a recent episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook original web series hosted by his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, that he treated Hubert so poorly on the series because he was threatened by her talent and resilience to his jokes.

Behind her back, Smith meddled in Hubert’s contract negotiations and created an uncomfortable production environment — to the point that she was ultimately fired. Hubert would spend the next 27 years taking aim at Smith, publicly shading the actor and accusing him of ruining her Hollywood career.

