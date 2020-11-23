Ciara thought she would ‘need a cane’ due to pain during 3rd pregnancy

'I was penguin-walking throughout the house'

Ciara had difficulties delivering her third child to the point where she thought she might need a cane.

The singer admits that pregnancy with her son, Win Harrison, has changed her body forever.

“My body was so achy I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy, to be honest,” Ciara said, People Magazine reports. “I was penguin-walking throughout the house at the end.”

Ciara is the proud mother of three. She shares son Future Zahir, 6, with rapper Future, while she and husband Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, are parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and baby Win, now three months.

The artist previously told Access Hollywood that Wilson recorded her giving birth to Win, and he held the baby the moment he was delivered.

“He was like everything in one,” Ciara said. “He was a cameraman, making sure the camera was set up right so we could get the angle when the baby comes out. And he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet.”

“So we got some memorable moments,” she added. “He [did skin-to-skin] with him. It was just very intimate and really full of love, more than anything. So I’m grateful for that.”

Ciara and Wilson started dating in 2015, and have since used their celebrity status to demonstrate family togetherness and serve as positive role models.

During this coronavirus pandemic, the power couple is not taking anything for granted, making sure their children are receiving the best opportunities available while maintaining their humbleness.

“[It’s] a huge blessing to know that we can give back in a time where so much is being taken away. We don’t take that for granted. Our kids have way more opportunity and access than we had when we were younger but because of our journey growing up, we’ll never forget that. And that element is what keeps us humble, so we still need to make sure that we take them through some of what we’ve gone through as well.”

