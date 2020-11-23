Dr. Dre threatening to call guests who attended wedding to testify in divorce: report

Dre wants to subpoena those 20 people to prove Nicole Young wasn't 'coerced' into signing a pre-nup.

In new court documents, legendary hip-hop producer Andre “Dr. Dre” Young is requesting the names, current addresses and telephone numbers of everyone who attended his wedding to Nicole Young in 1996.

The couple married in Hawaii in front of approximately 20 guests.

Dre is threatening to subpoena those guests to prove his now-estranged wife was not “coerced” into signing a pre-nuptial agreement.

Young has alleged that she signed the agreement under pressure, asserting Dre later tore it up in a romantic gesture, a claim the producer disputes.

Their contentious divorce has continually escalated since Young’s official filing in June.

She has since filed new documents alleging “rampant and repeated marital misconduct.” Young even alleges Dre may have fathered a child outside of their union.

In new filings, Young named three of her ex’s alleged mistresses and asked for them to be called as witnesses in the forthcoming divorce trial. All three women have retained the same attorney.

In their pre-marital agreement, the Youngs alleged agreed to “keep separate all income and property acquired before and during the marriage.”

Throughout their 24-year marriage, Dre’s income topped $1 billion, primarily through the creation and sale of his Beats By Dre audio system.

He has also filed for a protection order to prevent being forced to hand over additional documents to his soon-to-be former wife until after she is forced to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The couple has two adult children together, while Dre has four other children with other women, including Andre Young, Jr., who died of a drug overdose in 2009.

Nicole Young has claimed she “played an important role” in her husband’s career and also contends that she co-owns the trademark to his name, as well as that of his classic 1992 album, The Chronic.

