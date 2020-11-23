Megan Thee Stallion debuts new single with epic AMA performance

The Houston, Texas-based rap artist performed 'Body' from her debut release 'Good News' on the socially distanced awards show

Megan Thee Stallion did not come to play during her American Music Awards performance.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old rapper got onstage to perform her latest hit “Body” from her debut album, Good News, and judging from the audience response, she did not disappoint.

Fans can be heard cheering while Megan drops it low, twerks and works those strong “Megan knees” she is known for.

Not only did she take the stage she took home the award for Favorite Song – Rap / Hip-Hop for her collaboration with Cardi B on “WAP” Cardi did not accept the award with the Houston rapper so she walked across the stage alone in a lime green fitted mini slip dress and a slicked-back ‘do.

“Thank you to everybody from me and Cardi, we super appreciate this,” Megan said in her thank-you speech. “Thank you to all the people that support it…thank you, God, thank you momma I know you are watching over me, and thank you grandma for watching from home.”

Megan’s career is on the upswing right now despite having it rough in her personal life in the last couple of years. In March of 2019, Holly Thomas, Megan’s 47-year-old mother, passed away due to a brain tumor. Then, in the same month, she lost her grandmother. And On July 12, Megan was allegedly shot in both feet by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez pled not guilty to the charge and the case is ongoing.

But in the midst of those tough times, 2020 has brought her the biggest success she’s had thus far. Her collaborations with Cardi B on WAP and the Savage remix with Beyoncé landed her two number-one singles on the Billboard 100 chart.

