Trump team cut ties with lawyer who spread conspiracy theories on the election

On Sunday, Sidney Powell, a Trump ally and lawyer who was speaking publicly about the Trump administration’s various lawsuits just last week was shunted to the side, according to The New York Times.

Since the election, Powell has been promoting conspiracy theories about why President Donald Trump lost, saying that it may have been due to widespread voter fraud. So far, despite multiple lawsuits in several key states, no one on Trump’s team nor anyone in the Republican Party has been able to produce evidence of fraud.

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The move came after Powell stated, without evidence, that Republican officials were paid off to manipulate voting machines in order to help Joe Biden win.

I just hired Sidney Powell, I think I still have a chance!!! #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/63ocGjzttK — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 23, 2020

Rudy Giuliani, who has worked as Trump’s personal lawyer since last year released a statement with another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, saying that Powell “is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” according to The Washington Post.

Rudy Giuliani points to a map as he speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, at center, is attorney Sidney Powell. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has filed more than two dozen cases in an attempt to overturn the election results and the administration has lost almost all of them. According to the AP, most of the lawsuits have basic legal errors and lack merit altogether.

Media: @Acosta at the @WhiteHouse: After Sidney Powell was thrown under the bus, "Now I'm hearing from a @WhiteHouse adviser that @realDonaldTrump is also souring on @RudyGiuliani. I asked if the president is getting tired of Giuliani. This adviser said, 'We all are.'" pic.twitter.com/3KAgrJGnif November 23, 2020

According to CBS, earlier this month, Trump tweeted, “I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTION! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!”

Powell told CBS News that she intends to continue fighting the results of the election on her own.

Powell was never officially part of any of those cases though she appeared on TV to discuss the claims and support the president per the New York Times.

