21 Savage speaks out about stabbing death of little brother

The rapper's mourning the death of his younger brother, who was killed over the weekend.

Rapper 21 Savage is mourning the stabbing death of his younger brother, Terrell Davis, who was killed in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back.”

Rap star 21 Savage, shown at February’s Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios in Hollywood, is mourning the stabbing death of his younger brother, Terrell Davis, who was killed in the United Kingdom on Sunday. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The post contained a picture of the two together as children, as well as a second photo of Davis as an adult.

UK media outlet Daily Mail reported Davis was involved in an altercation with a former friend, who stabbed him several times.

“They are brothers,” a source told the outlet. “They used to speak on the phone quite a bit and on WhatsApp. I don’t think Savage has been back to Britain for a while because he’s had some legal problems in the U.S.”

Born Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the 28-year-old Savage had faced immigration challenges. He was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in 2019 on charges of an expired visa.

He and Davis were both born in London. Savage moved to Atlanta at the age of seven with his mother.

London Metropolitan Police said there had not yet been any arrests in Davis’ stabbing.

A spokesman released a statement, saying, “Officers attended (to the man’s injuries) along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The man’s next of kin have been informed,” the authorities assert, “and they are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Davis was reportedly dropping groceries off to his grandmother to help keep her safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stabbing deaths have been on the rise in London since 2014. The city has extremely strict gun laws, but stabbings, particularly in poorer communities, have risen annually.

While gang violence has been partially blamed for the increase, a source told Daily Mail that Davis was not involved in gang activity.

“Terrell didn’t have any enemies that I knew of, and he wasn’t involved with any gangs. He just focused on his music,” said the source. “He was really a good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock.”

