Beyoncé tops all Grammy nominees, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard also get multiple nods

The Grammy nominations are out and while Beyoncé's 'Black Parade' it a top nominee, others are right behind her

The nominees for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and Beyoncé is leading the pack with nine nominations including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Black Parade.”

She’s followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Rich who earned six nods each and Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes who scored five nominations for her first solo project, “Jaime.”

This year’s award show will be hosted by Trevor Noah on January 31.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Black Pumas – Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Doja Cat – Say So

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

Post Malone – Circles

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels – If the World Was Ending

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

In this image released on November 22, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo – Intentions

BTS – Dynamite

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver – Exile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Arca – Kick I

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranada – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Big Thief – Not

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

HAIM – The Steps

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Grace Potter – Daylight

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Brittany Howard performs onstage during the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Best Metal Performance

Body Count – Bum-Rush

Code Orange – Underneath

In the Moment – The In-Between

Poppy – Bloodmoney

Power Trip – Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – Kyoto

Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief – Not

Fiona Apple – Shameika

Brittany Howard – Stay High

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound and Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Roddy Ricch performs at SUMMERSFEST 2019 at The Novo by Microsoft on August 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 10Summers Records)

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle – Deep Reverence

DaBaby – Bop

Jack Harlow – What’s Poppin

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Pop Smoke – Dior

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress – Lady Like

Brandy Clark – Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Little Big Town – Nightfall

Ashley McBryde – Never Will\

Best New Age Album

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith – Songs from the Bardo

Priya Darshini – Periphery

Superposition – Form//Less

Jim “Kimo” West – More Guitar Stories

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste – Meditations

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Devon Gifillian – Black Hole Rainbow

Katie Pruitt – Expectations

Beck – Hyperspace

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Sierra Hull – 25 Trips

Best Remixed Recording

Phil Good – Do You Ever (Rac Mix)

Deadmau5 – Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co. – Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)

Saint Jhn – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi – Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywire Remix)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Asplaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Recording Package

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Lil Wayne – Funeral

Grouplove – Healer

Caspian – On Circles

Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)

Grateful Dead – Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991

Depeche Mode – Mode

Wilco – Ode to Joy

Various Artists – The Story of Ghostly International\

Best Album Notes

Various Artists – At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926

Various Artists – The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

The Replacements – Dead Man’s Pop

Various Artists – The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Nat Shusloff – Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Guinivere

Pachamama – Regina Carter

Gerald Clayton – Celia

Chick Corea – All Blues

Joshua Redman – Moe Honk

Musician Joshua Redman performs onstage at the Annual Freedom Award Benefit hosted by the International Rescue Committee at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for International Rescue Committee)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thana Alexa – Ona

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez – Secrets Are the Best Stories

Carmen Lundy – Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper

Kenny Washington – What’s the Hurry

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire – On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science – Waiting Game

Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Gregg August – Dialogues on Race

John Beasley – Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band – The Intangible Between

John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band – Songs You Like a Lot

Maria Schneider Orchestra – Data Lords

Best Latin Jazz Album

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra – Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Four Questions

Chico Pinhero – City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola – Viento y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez – Trane’s Delight

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia – Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin – Pausa

Deb Nova – 3:33

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bajofondo – Aura

Cami – Monstruo

Culturo Profética – Sobrevolando

Rito Paez – La Conquesta del Espacio

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández – Hecho en México

Lupita Infante – La Serenata

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez – Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Best Tropical Latin Album

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” – Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla – Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis – Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche – 40

Victor Manuelle – Memorias de Navidad

Best Instrumental Composition

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Baby Jack

Christian Snads – Be Water II

Alexandre Desplat – Plumfield

Maria Schneider – Sputnik

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hildur Gusnadóttir – Bathroom Dance

John Beasley – Donna Lee

Remyle Boef- Honeymooners

Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson – Lift Every Voice and Sing

Jeremy Levy – Uranus: The Magician

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

John Beasley & Maria Mendes – Asas Fechadas

Jacob Collier – He Won’t Hold You

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor – Desert Song

Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny – From This Place

Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens – Slow Burn

Best American Roots Performance

Black Pumas – Colors

Bonny Light Horseman – Deep in Love

Brittany Howard – Short and Sweet

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – I’ll Be Gone

I Remember Everything – John Prine

Best Americana Album

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss golden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best Bluegrass Album

Danny Barnes – Man on Fire

Thomm Jutz – To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1

Steep Canyon Rangers – North Carolina Songbook

Billy Strings – Home

Various Artists – The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1

Best Traditional Blues Album

Frank Bey – All My Dues Are Paid

Don Bryant – You Make Me Feel

Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – Cypress Grove

Bobby Rush – Rawer Than Raw

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling – Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times\

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Black Lodge Singers – My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours – Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Nā Wai Ehā – Lovely Sunrise

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Atmosphere

Sweet Cecilia – A Tribute to Al Berard

Best Comedy Album

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie

American Utopia on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Max Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Taylor Swift – Beautiful Ghosts

Brandi Carlile – Carried Me With You

Idina Menzel & Aurora – Into the Unknown

Billie Eilish – No time to Die

Cynthia Ervio – Stand Up

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ruthie Foster Big Band – Live At the Paramount

G. Love – The Juice

Bettye LaVette – Blackbirds

North Mississippi Allstars – Up And Rolling

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas – FU Chronicles

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Bebel Gilberto – Agora

Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters

Tinariwen – Amadjar

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…

Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill

Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) – Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top -That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Pacifica Quartet – Contemporary Voices

Brooklyn Rider – Healing Modes

Ted hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra: Hearne, T: Place

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion – Hynes: Fields

Dover Quartet – The Schumann Quartets\

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Kirill Gerstein – Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Igor Levit – Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas

Augustin Hadelich – Bohemian Tales

Daniil Trifonov – Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival

Richard O’Neill – Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra

